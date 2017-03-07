Greene mourning passing of his father11 minutes | Devils

Greene mourning passing of his father Notes: Devils hoping captain rejoins the team for Thursday's game at Colorado; Lovejoy plays game No. 400. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2nbQolR New Jersey Devils' Andy Greene, left, checks New York Rangers' Brandon Pirri during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Captain Andy Greene, mourning the passing of his father, was again absent from the Devils' lineup on Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena after leaving the team on Saturday from Boston to be with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.