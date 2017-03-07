Goalie nods: Peters gives Lack second...

Goalie nods: Peters gives Lack second straight start

Lack, who on Friday was lambasted for his poor play by 'Canes bench boss Bill Peters, will make his second consecutive start tonight when the 'Canes take on the Avs in Colorado. Lack stopped 25 of 26 shots in a win over Arizona on Sunday, a result that came just 48 hours after Peters let loose on the Swedish 'tender.

