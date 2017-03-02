Goalie nods: Kings to start Quick as ...

Goalie nods: Kings to start Quick as playoff fight continues

8 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

After newly-acquired Ben Bishop stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 2-1 OT loss to Calgary on Tuesday, the Kings will flip the script and go back to Jonathan Quick when they host Toronto at Staples. Quick is 1-0-1 since returning from a lower-body injury that's sidelined him for almost the entire campaign.

