Devils on wrong end of historical moment on Sunday
The Devils made some history on Sunday when they became the third NHL team to allow two penalty-shot goals in one game during a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets . The Devils were the first team to allow two penalty-shot goals in one game since Michal Neuvirth and the Washington Capitals gave up two on Dec. 30, 2009.
