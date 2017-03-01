Devils injuries: Pavel Zacha near return? How long will Michael Cammalleri be out?

The Devils got one step closer to returning forward Pavel Zacha to the lineup, and it could be just in time after an injury will force forward Michael Cammalleri to miss at least a week. Zacha participated in his first full team practice on Friday after suffering a concussion on Feb. 21. Zacha missed the past three games but said he feels good, and the Devils haven't ruled out a return on Saturday agains the Boston Bruins.

