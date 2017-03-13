Devils have high interest in St. Lawr...

Devils have high interest in St. Lawrence defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, report says

The signing period for unrestricted free agents coming out of college is open, and the Devils are among the teams interested in St. Lawrence defenseman Gavin Bayreuther , per a published report. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, the Devils, along with the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, have high interest in signing senior defenseman , whose season and career at St. Lawrence are now over.

