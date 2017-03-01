Devils GM Ray Shero on Michael Cammalleri, Cory Schneider: Still part of future plan?

But Cammalleri, who has a full no-trade clause built into the five-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Devils in 2014, never talked to general manager Ray Shero about a trade, and Shero never approached the 34-year-old forward. "I never went to Mike Cammalleri about his no trade clause and he never came to me," Shero said.

