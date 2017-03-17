Devils gauging how Kinkaid reacts to ...

Devils gauging how Kinkaid reacts to more work

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Devils gauging how Kinkaid reacts to more work Devils notes: Backup goalie starts on back-to-back nights; Penguins alumni on Devils receive plaques Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mcbAw1 Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid makes one of his 17 saves against the Flyers on Thursday night in Newark. Kindaid was back in the net on Friday against Pennsylvania's other team, the Penguins, in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC