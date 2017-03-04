Devils dressing 11 forwards, seven defensemen tonight
Devils dressing 11 forwards, seven defensemen tonight Newly-acquired Dalton Prout to make Devils' debut, Schneider gets fifth straight start in net against Bruins Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lqCcJf As mentioned as a possibility on Fire and Ice after Friday's practice, the Devils are indeed going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for tonight's game against the Bruins at TD Garden with rookie left wing Pavel Zacha not quite ready to go back into the lineup. Instead, he'll miss his fourth game since suffering a concussion.
