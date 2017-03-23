Devils captain Andy Greene nominated for Masterson Trophy
After a season filled with adversity on and off the ice, Andy Greene is the Devils ' Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy nominee. The Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
