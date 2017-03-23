Devils blow late lead, lose to Dallas in OT
Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday. Ales Hemsky also scored a power-play goal with 6:36 left in regulation as the Stars came back to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.
