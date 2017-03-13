Devils beat Flyers 6-2 to snap 10-gam...

Devils beat Flyers 6-2 to snap 10-game winless streak

Washington Times

Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall scored two goals apiece and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Kyle Palmieri and Joseph Blandisi also scored as New Jersey set a season-high for goals and ended an 0-8-2 streak, its longest without a win since going in 1990-91.

