Devils beat Flyers 6-2 to snap 10-game winless streak

Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall scored two goals apiece and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Kyle Palmieri and Joseph Blandisi also scored as New Jersey set a season-high for goals and ended an 0-8-2 streak, its longest without a win since going in 1990-91.

