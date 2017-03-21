Devils beat Flyers 6-2 to snap 10-game winless streak

If the Devils could just play the Philadelphia Flyers every night, maybe that winless streak would not have reached 10 games, and New Jersey would be doing more than playing meaningless games in the final month. Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall scored two goals apiece and the Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a 6-2 victory over the inconsistent Flyers on Thursday night.

