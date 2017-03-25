Devils' 3-1 loss to 'Canes officially...

Devils' 3-1 loss to 'Canes officially eliminates them

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Devils' 3-1 loss to 'Canes officially eliminates them Greene nominated for Masterton Trophy for the second straight season. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nSfWs2 Carolina Hurricanes players, from left, Klas Dahlbeck, Elias Lindholm, Sebastian Aho, and Phillip Di Giuseppe celebrate a goal by Aho as Devils left wing Miles Wood skates away during the game Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC