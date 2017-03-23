Dallas Starsa Sharp set for hip surgery, to miss final 8 games, including Devils
Celebratory moments have been few and far between this season for Dallas Stars forward Patrick Sharp, shown enjoying Tyler Seguin's goal against Vancouver Canucks on March 16. Sharp's injury-plagued season is done after it was announced he will have season-ending surgery Tuesday. Dallas Stars left wing Patrick Sharp, front, takes control of the puck in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 26. Sharp will have season-ending hip surgery Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC