Dallas Starsa Sharp set for hip surge...

Dallas Starsa Sharp set for hip surgery, to miss final 8 games, including Devils

16 hrs ago

Celebratory moments have been few and far between this season for Dallas Stars forward Patrick Sharp, shown enjoying Tyler Seguin's goal against Vancouver Canucks on March 16. Sharp's injury-plagued season is done after it was announced he will have season-ending surgery Tuesday. Dallas Stars left wing Patrick Sharp, front, takes control of the puck in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 26. Sharp will have season-ending hip surgery Tuesday.

