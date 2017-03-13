Crosby leads injury-ravaged Penguins to 4-3 win over Devils
New Jersey Devils' Stefan Noesen gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray for a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 17, 2017. New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri finishes a break away with a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC