Crosby leads injury-ravaged Penguins to 4-3 win over Devils

New Jersey Devils' Stefan Noesen gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray for a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 17, 2017. New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri finishes a break away with a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.