Could Devils' call ups cost Albany Devils a spot in AHL playoffs?

The Albany Devils are starting to feel the effects of the New Jersey Devils calling up players from the AHL. Albany, which was firmly in a playoff position most of the season, is riding a six-game losing streak.

Chicago, IL

