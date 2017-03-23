Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Dev...

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Projected Lineups

13 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

After Thursday's win against Les Habs, the Hurricanes opted to forego practice yesterday in exchange for practice this morning. Head coach Bill Peters is rolling the same forward lines that produced four goals, and the defensive pairings have returned to normal after a very brief Slavin-with- Murphy experiment.

