Cammalleri could return to Devils' lineup this weekend Notes: Veteran left wing upgraded to day to day with his shoulder injury; Devils sign UMass-Lowell defenseman Devils' Michael Cammalleri did not play after Jan. 26 because of an injured right hand that was still in a wrap at the end of the season. Cammalleri, 34, missed his 13th straight game with a shoulder injury but coach John Hynes, upgrading him to day to day, said there's a "good probability" he would play this weekend.

