Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight shutout as Jackets blank Devs
Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night. Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
