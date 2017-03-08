Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight shutout a...

Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight shutout as Jackets blank Devs

Tuesday Read more: WFTV Orlando

Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night. Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

