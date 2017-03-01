Blue Jackets send Prout to Devils for Quincey, get winger Korpikoski from Stars
The Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Kyle Quincey from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Dalton Prout, making a move just before today's NHL trade deadline to shore up their blue line depth heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. Prout, 26, has spent his entire career with the Blue Jackets after they drafted him in the fifth round in the 2010 draft.
