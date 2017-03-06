Blue Jackets notebook | Dalton Prout trying to settle in after trade to Devils
NEWARK, N.J. - Dalton Prout got his welcome-to-New-Jersey moment out of the way early after he traded by the Blue Jackets to the Devils at last week's trade deadline. “I introduced myself twice to the captain, Andy Greene,” said Prout, noting that Greene was dressed in a suit when they met at the team hotel in Washington.
