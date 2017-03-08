Avalanche host Devils, seek rare win ...

Avalanche host Devils, seek rare win streak

The Colorado Avalanche got to do something they haven't experienced many times this season -- seal a home win with an empty-net goal. Nathan MacKinnon's clincher wrapped up a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, only the ninth win at Pepsi Center this season for the Avalanche.

