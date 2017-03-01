Albany Devils' Reece Scarlett traded from his only pro team
Albany Devils Reece Scarlett, left, brings the puck up the ice as Utica Comets Carter Bancks chases during their game on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Albany Devils Reece Scarlett, left, brings the puck up the ice as Utica Comets Carter Bancks chases during their game on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A player whose entire professional hockey career has been spent in Albany will say goodbye to the Capital Region a couple of months earlier than expected. Reece Scarlett, a 23-year-old Albany Devils defenseman, was traded to the Florida Panthers just before the NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
