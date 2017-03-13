Albany Devils defenseman set to make home debut

Devils' Reid Boucher, left, and Marlies' Viktor Loov chase a loose puck during Game 5 of the American Hockey League quarterfinal playoff series on Thursday, May 12, 2016, at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2017031614504277 less Devils' Reid Boucher, left, and Marlies' Viktor Loov chase a loose puck during Game 5 of the American Hockey League quarterfinal playoff series on Thursday, May 12, 2016, at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. ... more Like an untrained puppy, Viktor Loov couldn't go anywhere without papers, which is why his Albany Devils debut was delayed by almost a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.