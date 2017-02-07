Yohann Auviti trying to make a French...

Yohann Auviti trying to make a French connection with the NHL

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 07: Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers and Yohann Auvitu of the New Jersey Devils pursue the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on January 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The short list of NHL players from France is indeed short: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Philadelphia Flyers and Antoine Roussel of the Dallas Stars.

