Yohann Auviti trying to make a French connection with the NHL
JANUARY 07: Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers and Yohann Auvitu of the New Jersey Devils pursue the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on January 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. ORG XMIT: 672872093 ORG XMIT: MER2017010720060464 less NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 07: Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers and Yohann Auvitu of the New Jersey Devils pursue the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on January 7, 2017 in Newark, New ... more The short list of NHL players from France is indeed short: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Philadelphia Flyers and Antoine Roussel of the Dallas Stars.
