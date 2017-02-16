Why Joseph Blandisi is scratched with Devils activating Beau Bennett off IR
Beau Bennett will return to the Devils ' lineup on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators after missing the past nine games with a lower body injury suffered while blocking a shot. Forward Joseph Blandisi will sit with Bennett joining the lineup, but he won't be optioned to Albany in the AHL after playing the past five games in the NHL.
