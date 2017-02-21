Undermanned Senators sweep Devils, Anderson makes 29 saves
The Ottawa Senators were without three top forwards Tuesday night, so they had to make up for it with defense and goaltending. Craig Anderson made 29 saves and the Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night to stay within two points of Montreal in the race for first place in the Atlantic Division.
