Toronto Maple Leafs hire Jacques Caron as a special assignment coach
Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reported today that the Toronto Maple Leafs recently hired former New Jersey Devils goaltending coach Jacques Caron in a special assignment role. Leafs recently hired Jacques Caron as special assignment coach after his contract expired in NJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC