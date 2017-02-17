Strome has 2 goals and assist as Islanders beat Devils 6-4

New York Islanders defensemen Scott Mayfield, center, and Thomas Hickey celebrate with Islanders center Casey Cizikas after Cizikas scored on New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in New York. New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas sets up his shot with New Jersey Devils defenseman Jon Merrill defending as Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid, third from left, watches, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.