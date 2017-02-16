Sens' Condon gets 'special' shutout during father-son trip
Condon made 21 saves in recording his fifth shutout of the season, and his father, Ted, got a gift to commemorate the Senators' 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Mike Condon said it was the first time his father has been in attendance for one of his six NHL shutouts.
