NHL trade rumors: Would Kyle Quincey to Penguins make sense?
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is nine days away, and time is ticking for teams to make moves before the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1. A busy weekend gave some teams better ideas about being buyers or sellers at the deadline, and trade rumors around players continue to swirl. Here are NHL trade rumors from around the league for Monday, Feb. 20, with updates from the New Jersey Devils , Philadelphia Flyers , Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and more.
