NHL trade rumors: All in on the Avalanche?
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, with just 12 days between now and the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1. Teams are getting a clearer picture of who will be buyers and who will be sellers at the deadline, and trade rumors around players continue to swirl. Here are NHL trade rumors from around the league for Friday, Feb. 17, with updates from the New York Rangers , New Jersey Devils , Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and more.
New Jersey Devils Discussions
