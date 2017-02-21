New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: LIVE score updates and chat
Taylor Hall, Cory Schneider and Kyle Palmieri will lead the New Jersey Devils into a battle against the rival New York Rangers , featuring Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes, at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Prudential Center. It will be the first meeting in Newark between the two rivals this season.
