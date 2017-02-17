Islanders vs. Devils: A home-and-home of some import
This weekend the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils meet for the first time this season, in what is their 57th and 58th games of the season, respectively. They'll make up for lost time by going at it again tomorrow night back in Brooklyn, a cap to the home-and-home that starts tonight in Newark.
