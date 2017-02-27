Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Ca...

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Canadiens, 2/27

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils vs. Canadiens, 2/27 The Devils conclude a stretch of playing nine of 11 games at Prudential Center Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lNPaPQ The last time the Canadiens came to Prudential Center, the intrigue was what, if any, would be the response after Habs goalie Carey Price pummeled Kyle Palmieri in the back of his head and kidneys with his blocker as punishment for encroaching upon his crease, and making contact, in the Devils' 5-2 loss at Montreal on Dec. 8. But Price did not play in that game and he will not be in net tonight as Al Montoya again gets the start, as he did for the Canadiens 3-1 win at The Rock on Jan. 20. And the Canadiens also have a change behind the bench as they are 2-2-0 since ex-Devils coach Claude Julien took over for the fired Michel Therrien.

