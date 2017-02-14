Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils lead A...

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils lead Avs, 3-2, through 2

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NorthJersey.com

The Devils, looking to rebound from a flat, 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday, host the NHL-worst Avalanche Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils lead Avs, 3-2, through 2 The Devils, looking to rebound from a flat, 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday, host the NHL-worst Avalanche Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lNgI5N The Devils said all the right things about their opponent tonight, the Avalanche and rightly they should since the Devils are in no position to look past anybody in the NHL. That said, tonight's game at Prudential Center is not only one the Devils desperately need to win, it's one they have no excuses not to win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Devils Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14) Nov '14 Spartacus1962 12
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Drekalo Lakovic 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13) Jul '13 me 1
News NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Trevor Timmins 1
News Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13) Jun '13 Spartacus1962 2
News Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13) Mar '13 skk 1
See all New Jersey Devils Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,038 • Total comments across all topics: 278,927,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC