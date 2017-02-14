Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils lead Avs, 3-2, through 2
The Devils, looking to rebound from a flat, 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday, host the NHL-worst Avalanche Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils lead Avs, 3-2, through 2 The Devils, looking to rebound from a flat, 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday, host the NHL-worst Avalanche Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lNgI5N The Devils said all the right things about their opponent tonight, the Avalanche and rightly they should since the Devils are in no position to look past anybody in the NHL. That said, tonight's game at Prudential Center is not only one the Devils desperately need to win, it's one they have no excuses not to win.
