February wasn't quite the month the Devils needed
February wasn't quite the month the Devils needed Devils wrap up month's home-heavy schedule against the Canadiens on Monday night at Prudential Center Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mtQAgI NEWARK - The most favorable month in terms of the Devils' schedule is coming to a close, and the team is further away from its first playoff berth since 2012 than when February began. The Devils end a stretch of nine home games out of 11 this month when they face the Canadiens on Monday night at Prudential Center.
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
