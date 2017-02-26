February wasn't quite the month the Devils needed Devils wrap up month's home-heavy schedule against the Canadiens on Monday night at Prudential Center Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mtQAgI NEWARK - The most favorable month in terms of the Devils' schedule is coming to a close, and the team is further away from its first playoff berth since 2012 than when February began. The Devils end a stretch of nine home games out of 11 this month when they face the Canadiens on Monday night at Prudential Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.