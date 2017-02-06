Devils trade Vern Fiddler to Predators for 2017 pick
New Jersey Devils center Vernon Fiddler protects the puck during the first period against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba at MTS Centre. (Bruce Fedyck The Devils traded center Vern Fiddler to the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.
