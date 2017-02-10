Devils to hold documentary screening ...

Devils to hold documentary screening after Sunday's game vs. Sharks

The Devils will hold a screening of "Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future," at the Prudential Center following Sunday's 12:30 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks. A panel featuring Devils forward Devante Smith-Pelly , former Devils Bryce Salvador, Anson Carter, plus TV Analyst and former player Damon Kwame Mason, will also hold a discussion to accompany the screening, which is expected to start around 3:30 p.m., with the Devils playing at 12:30.

