Devils recall Blandisi from Albany (AHL)5 hours, 40 minutes | Fire & Ice

Devils recall Blandisi from Albany The Devils resume practicing after their bye week before hosting the Sharks in a Sunday matinee Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l1aJgb The Devils are back from their bye week today as they'll practice at Barnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center at 4:15 p.m. On Sunday, the Devils resume their schedule with a Kids' Day matinee against the Sharks at 12:30 p.m. As expected, the Devils have recalled Joseph Blandisi from Albany and the 22-year-old forward will be on the ice for today's practice. The Devils sent Blandisi and defenseman Karl Stollery, 29, down to Albany immediately following Monday's 2-1 win over the visiting Sabres.

