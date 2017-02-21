Devils' lines vs. Senators (2/21/17):...

Devils' lines vs. Senators (2/21/17): Michael Cammalleri back in?

Forward Michael Cammalleri appears to be back in the Devils ' lineup for Tuesday's game at the Prudential Center against the Ottawa Senators. Cammalleri, who was a healthy scratch for the past two games against the New York Islanders, skated with center Jacob Josefseon and right wing Stefan Noesen during line rushes at morning skate.

