Devils' Hynes not a fan of NHL's bye week

Devils' Hynes not a fan of NHL's bye week Notes: Quincey out with an upper-body injury; Stollery recalled for game then he and Blandisi returned to Albany Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kG4PRo The Devils started the season 7-0-2 at home but have lost their last three at The Rock and are 2-6-1 since Dec. 9. NEWARK - Almost to a man, the Devils' players anticipated this bye week, other than injured players looking to return to the lineup or younger players recently recalled from Albany . But coach John Hynes is not a fan of the five-day bye week concept, as agreed to by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association and new to the league this season.

