Devils' Hynes not a fan of NHL's bye week

NEWARK - Almost to a man, the Devils' players anticipated this bye week, other than injured players looking to return to the lineup or younger players recently recalled from Albany . But coach John Hynes is not a fan of the five-day bye week concept, as agreed to by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association and new to the league this season.

