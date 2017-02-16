Devils hold off Avalanche for needed ...

Devils hold off Avalanche for needed win | Rapid reaction

The Devils needed a strong start to an important week , and they did just enough to edge the NHL's lowest team in the standings. Two second-period goals to take the lead for good, plus 28 saves from goalie Cory Schneider, were enough to lift the Devils past the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.

