Devils end 7-game home losing streak on contested Zacha goal

Pavel Zacha scored on a power play with 7:27 remaining, and the New Jersey Devils snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Adam Henrique also scored a power-play goal, Mike Cammalleri had two assists and Cory Schneider made 22 saves as the Devils won at the Prudential Center for the first time since Jan. 2. New Jersey is 3-0-1 since the All-Star break.

