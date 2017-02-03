Brodie's career-high 4 assists help Flames blaze past Devils
Brodie picked up his fourth assist of the game by making a pin-point pass to a wide open Mikael Backlund 1:13 into overtime and the Flames beat New Jersey 4-3 on Friday night to send the Devils to their seventh straight loss at home. "I'd like to take some credit for that," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said.
