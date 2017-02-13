Brent Burns bites Devils in 4-1 loss to Sharks | Rapid reaction
Devils coach John Hynes warned about the danger of Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, but there wasn't much they could do to slow him down on Sunday. Burns scored twice in the second period, fueling a three-goal rally to hand the Devils a 4-1 loss to the Sharks at the Prudential Center.
