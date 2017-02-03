Blue Jackets notebook | Tortorella: Jackets can't take any opponents lightly

It's a hard theory to fathom, but Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella put it out there after his club's 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. After a 6-4 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday in New York, and a 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh on Friday, the Blue Jackets played a sleepy first two periods before awakening in the third at Nationwide Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.