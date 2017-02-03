Appleby getting closer to the NHL
Watching Kenny Appleby play his position, there might be little that stands out, but the hockey world might be wise to take notice. The Albany Devils goaltender, in his second pro season, hit the American Hockey League All-Star break last weekend as the league's leader in goals-against average and was among the leaders in save percentage .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Devils Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Brodeur Going Home To Montreal? (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|Spartacus1962
|12
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Drekalo Lakovic
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Ilya Kovalchuk Retires from NHL After 11-Year C... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|me
|1
|NHL Draft Grades 2013: Ranking Best Team Perfor... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Trevor Timmins
|1
|Montreal Canadiens Smart to Buy Out Tomas Kaberle (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Spartacus1962
|2
|Devils return top pick Stefan Matteau to juniors (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|skk
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Devils Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC