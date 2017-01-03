Vladmir Tarasenko at the double for St Louis Blues in NHL Winter Classic
Vladmir Tarasenko scored twice in the final period as the St Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in the NHL Winter Classic. The right wing helped the Blues come from a goal behind by netting twice within two minutes in the annual game played outdoors.
